WEST BROOKFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Brookfield Fire Department was sent to 32 Church Street for a garage fire Saturday night.

According to the West Brookfield Fire Department, at 8:07 p.m., fire crews were called to a fully involved fire in a garage on Chruch Street. Since the neighbors are so close to the house, the fire chief requested a second alarm, which brought mutual aid from the Ware Fire Department, Warren Fire Department, North Brookfield Fire Department, Brookfield Fire Department, New Braintree Fire Department, and the West Brookfield Rescue Squad for EMS support.

Fire crews used a garden hose and fire extinguishers with the owner of the house to keep the fire to one side of the building. When more fire crews arrived, they put down the rest of the fire and were there for approximately 2 hours.

The fire was confirmed to have started in the back of the building from a burn barrel that was too close to the building. One resident was without a home after the fire because his apartment was above the garage.