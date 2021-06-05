One-shot in Pittsfield, police search for suspect

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Pittsfield Police responded to a ShotSpotter activation report on Friday evening.

One individual was shot at 122 Dewey Ave and taken to an area hospital. The person sustained non-life-threatening injuries and treated at Berkshire Medical Center.

According to a news release sent to 22News, Pittsfield Police are searching for “a thin black male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with white lettering or an insignia on the front, black ‘jogger’ type pants and white sneakers.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pittsfield Police Department Detective Bureau at 413-448-9705.