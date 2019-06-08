One taken to hospital, 4 displaced after house fire in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One woman is in the hospital, and four people are without a place to call home after a house fire on Bristol Street Saturday afternoon.

The Springfield Fire Department was called to the area of 48 Bristol Street for a report of a house fire around 3:40 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

When crews arrived, the fire had already spread to both floors of the house and into the attic.

The fire also damaged the siding of the neighboring house.

Springfield Fire Captain Brian Tetreault told 22News, no injuries were reported, but a woman was taken to the hospital for an unknown medical issue.

Four adults are now without a place to stay.

No word yet on what caused this fire.