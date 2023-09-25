STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – One person was taken to the hospital after a two-car rear-end accident in Sturbridge on Sunday.
According to the Sturbridge Police Department, there was a two-car rear-end accident in the area of 572 Main Street.
The driver of the vehicle that was struck from behind was taken to UMass Memorial Health-Harrington Hospital for their injuries.
WWLP-22News, an NBC affiliate, began broadcasting in March 1953 providing local news, network, syndicated, and local programming to western Massachusetts. Follow 22News on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram