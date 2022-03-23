CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – If you or someone you know is going to college for a career in journalism, the Valley Press Club is offering six $1,000 scholarships to high school seniors interested in pursuing careers in print, online or broadcast journalism.

One of which will be funded by WWLP-22News for students planning careers in broadcasting.

Scholarship Chair for the Valley Press Club Noreen Tassinari was on Mass Appeal Tuesday, “You know obviously it’s evolved over the years but its still a devoted group of people involved at the Valley Press Club and one of our main focuses is kind of perpetuating journalism into the future so we have these scholarships each year.”

Applications are available at the Valley Press Club website, or at your local high school guidance office. The deadline to apply is April 1.