BROOKFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – This week marks one year since a Brookfield woman has been reported missing.

Brittany Tee of Brookfield was last seen leaving her residence on January 10, 2023 around 8:30 p.m., according to the Brookfield Police Department. Brittany was last seen wearing a black winter coat, hoodie, jeans, and work boots. Brittany is 5’6″ tall and weighs 120 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Police believe she disappeared near Lewis Field after being spotted walking away from her main street home. Brittany’s sister, Bethany Tee, talked to reporters one year ago, “It’s just so out of the norm for her and that’s what scares us, I just don’t know.”

State Police conducted several in-depth searches in the area she was last seen. Troopers searched more than 250 acres of land, including nearby woods and lakes, but found nothing of interest.

State Police have a dedicated tip line for information on her whereabouts. Anyone with information is asked 508-453-7589.