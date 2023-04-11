HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP)– A special career fair will offer job opportunities for youth and their parents.

OneHolyoke CDC will host the “I Can Be Anyone I Want to Be” Career Fair for students and parents on Tuesday, April 25 at Marcella R. Kelly Elementary School, 216 West Street, Holyoke. The Student Career Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the Parent Career Fair will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Several Holyoke community organizations and businesses will be available to take applications and conduct interviews. Job opportunities include outreach & admissions counselor, family & community engagement staff, community development specialist, outreach worker, speech-language pathologist, recruiter, Holyoke police sergeant/school resource worker, woman-owned woman-operated home improvement/construction company, Eureka Program Director at Girls Inc. of the Valley, HCC adult education intake specialist, police officer, HR generalist, scout outreach, associate probation officer, talent acquisition coordinator, and state trooper.

Dinner will be provided for participants.

For more information contact OneHolyoke CDC at this email address: communityengagement2@oneholyoke.org.