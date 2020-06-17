Ongoing dry weather continues to burn lawns

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The sun was once again shining brightly across western Massachusetts Wednesday and although it’s great weather to enjoy being outside in, it’s not good for our lawns.

Most lawns are turning yellow and brown. “The lawns are starting to go dormant from lack of water so they’ll go into kind of a sleep mode when they don’t have enough water,” said Bill Golaski, the General Manager of G & H Landscaping in Holyoke.

According to Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee, we are running a rainfall deficit of almost 3 inches year to date and according the the U.S. Drought Monitor all of western Massachusetts is classified under the abnormally dry category.

If your grass is drying out it’s important to water it. “If you can, the best thing you should do is to be watering daily, approximately ½ hour to 45 minutes per area and you want to make sure your watering early in the morning. You don’t want to do midday waterings because you’ll lose water to evaporation,” said Bill Golaski.

Golaski says it also very important not to cut your lawn too short. He says you should be cutting it at about 3 to 3 1/2 inches right now.

Some cities and towns do have water use restrictions in effect.