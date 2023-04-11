SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– American International College (AIC) is expanding their criminal justice program by offering a new fully online masters program.

The new master of science (MS) degree in criminal justice program is a way for law enforcement and criminal justice professionals to obtain an advanced degree while still working. The flexibility allows students to learn from home on their own time.

The program offers students four possible specializations: social justice & public policy, victim studies, executive leadership, homeland security, and intelligence studies, allowing students to focus on an area of interest unique to their career goals. They can also serve as stand-alone certificates for those interested in enhancing their educational goals and learning activities that overlap across disciplines but remain connected by a single shared subject. It will also provide the skills, knowledge, and practical experience needed to protect and serve the public through a wide range of careers in criminal justice.

Susanne Swanker, dean of AIC’s School of Business, Arts, and Sciences, expressed enthusiasm about the program, stating, “AIC is excited to build on its rich and successful undergraduate program in criminal justice by offering a master of science in criminal justice. This program will prepare individuals to advance in their careers in the criminal justice field, including law enforcement, the courts, and corrections, highlighting the expertise that shapes accomplished criminal justice leaders.”

The program is now accepting students for the Summer 2023 semester, which starts Monday, May 22.