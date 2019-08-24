ONLINE ONLY: 22News at 6:00 PM Saturday

(WWLP) – 22News at 6:00 p.m. is preempted due to the PGA Tour of golf coverage. There will be an online-only newscast that you can view live at WWLP.com from 6:00 – 6:30 p.m.

Viewers can click the link above to tune in to 22News at 6:00 p.m. or go to the ‘Watch Live’ section in the WWLP-22News mobile app. To download the WWLP-22News app on your phone or tablet, click here.

The PGA Tour will broadcast on-air on 22News from 2:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. for the third round from East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.

TV Schedule

Latest News: