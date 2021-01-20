ONLINE ONLY: Watch 22News at Noon

(WWLP) – 22News at Noon will be online only due to the Inauguration of the 46th President, Joe Biden Wednesday afternoon.

The ceremony will begin around 11:30 Wednesday morning with the national anthem being sung by pop-star Lady Gaga.

Vice-President Elect Kamala Harris will be sworn in by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor just before Noon and Chief Justice John Roberts will swear in President-Elect Biden at Noon, from the Capitol’s West Front. Following the swearing-in, Biden will give his address.