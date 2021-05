CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News at noon will be an online only newscast this Memorial Day due to live coverage of the 2021 French Open.

There will be an online-only newscast that you can stream live at WWLP.com from 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. Viewers can click the video above to tune into 22News at Noon or go to the “Live” section in the WWLP-22News mobile app.