ONLINE ONLY: Watch 22News live Friday at 5PM

(WWLP) – 22News at 5:00 p.m. Friday is preempted with live coverage of the U.S. Open in New York.

There will be an online-only newscast that you can stream live at WWLP.com from 5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Viewers can click the link below to tune into 22News at 5:00 p.m. or go to the “Watch Live” section in the WWLP-22News mobile app.

The 120th edition of the U.S. Open will be back at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, N.Y. for the first time in 14 years. The 2020 tournament will be held without spectators.

TV Schedule

You can watch the U.S. Open on 22News starting at 4 p.m. on Friday. The final round is set to be played on Sunday.

2020 U.S. Open Schedule on 22News

Thursday 2-5 p.m. (Live)

Friday 4-7 p.m. (Live)

Saturday 11 a.m.-7:30 p.m. (Live)

Sunday Noon-6 p.m. (Live)