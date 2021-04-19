CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News will be broadcasting live coverage of closing arguments in the trial of former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin Monday morning.

Closing arguments will begin Monday in the trial of the former Minneapolis officer charged in the death of George Floyd after three weeks filled with countless surveillance videos, emotional testimony and medical experts.

Chauvin is charged with unintentional second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the May 25 death, following an arrest that happened on suspicion Floyd used a fake $20 bill to buy cigarettes at a convenience store. The most serious charge, the second-degree murder count, carries up to 40 years in prison. Chauvin has pleaded not guilty.