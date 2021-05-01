CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News will be broadcasting live coverage of the 147th Kentucky Derby Saturday afternoon.

There will be an online-only newscast that you can stream live at WWLP.com from 6:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Viewers can click the video above to tune into 22News at 6:00 p.m. or go to the “Live” section in the WWLP-22News mobile app.

The Kentucky Derby beings at 2:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. from Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. Essential Quality, ridden by Luis Saez, is the 2-1 ML favorite for the $3 million stakes race; Rock Your World, ridden by Joel Rosario, is 5-1 second choice.