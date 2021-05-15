ONLINE ONLY: Watch 22News live Saturday at 6PM

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News will be broadcasting live coverage of the 146th running of the Preakness Saturday afternoon.

There will be an online-only newscast that you can stream live at WWLP.com from 6:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Viewers can click the video above to tune into 22News at 6:00 p.m. or go to the “Live” section in the WWLP-22News mobile app.

The Preakness is the second leg of horse racing’s Triple Crown. Ten horses will race on a dirt track in Baltimore, vying for the Woodlawn Vase. It’s one of the most valuable trophies in American sports, weighing in at 400 ounces of Solid Sterling Silver.

