ONLINE ONLY: Watch 22News live Tuesday at 5PM

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News at 5:00 p.m. Tuesday is preempted with live coverage of the President-elect Biden and V.P. elect Harris memorial for COVID-19 victims.

There will be an online-only newscast that you can stream live at WWLP.com starting at 5:00 p.m. Viewers can click the video player above to tune into 22News at 5:00 p.m. or go to the “Watch Live” section in the WWLP-22News mobile app.

TV Schedule

President-elect Biden and VP-elect Harris are expected to take part in a COVID-19 Memorial Ceremony in Washington, D.C. Both Biden and Harris will make brief remarks, and 400 columns will be lit in two rows surrounding the Reflecting Pool at the base of the Lincoln Memorial.