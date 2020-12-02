ONLINE ONLY: Watch 22News live Wednesday at 5PM

(WWLP) – The 22News evening newscast Wednesday is preempted with live coverage of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens game.

There will be an online-only newscast that you can stream live at WWLP.com from 5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Viewers can watch the video to tune into 22News at 5:00 p.m. or go to the “Watch Live” section in the WWLP-22News mobile app.

The Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers from Heinz Field begins from 3:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Pittsburgh overcame a 10-point halftime deficit to win the first meeting this season with a 28-24 victory in Week 8, as Ben Roethlisberger tossed two TDs.

Today co-anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin and Al Roker host the 88th annual lighting of the iconic Christmas tree in Rockefeller Plaza. Watch live on 22News from 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.