ONLINE ONLY: Watch 22News live Wednesday from 5-6:30PM

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News evening newscast starting at 5:00 p.m. Wednesday is preempted with live coverage of the protests in Washington.

There will be an online-only newscast that you can stream live at WWLP.com from 5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Viewers can click the link below to tune into 22News at 5:00 p.m. or go to the “Watch Live” section in the WWLP-22News mobile app.

The U.S. Capitol locked down Wednesday with lawmakers inside as violent clashes broke out between supporters of President Donald Trump and police. Hours after the breach the National Guard was deployed to help Capitol Police, the FBI and other security forces to remove those who’d entered the building.

WATCH LIVE: Continuing coverage of the protests from NBC can be watched here