CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Multiple towns across western Massachusetts are not allowing open burning on Friday due to high fire danger.

The National Weather Service has announced elevated fire weather conditions Friday. Winds will not be as breezy as the last few days but dry and low humidity conditions are concerns for Friday.

Open burning season in Massachusetts runs from January 15 to May 1st and they allow you to burn natural materials in your yard. Permits to burn must be obtained through your local fire department and can be rescinded at any time due to changes in air quality and weather.

These towns in western Massachusetts are not allowing open burning to take place on Friday:

Hampshire County

Hatfield

Berkshire County

Williamstown

Worcester County

Warren

Burning must be done between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. and must be at least 75 feet from all dwellings. Fire departments encourage you to stage the fire as close as possible to the material. You are allowed to burn brush, cane, driftwood, and forestry debris, as long as it is not from commercial or industrial land clearing, as well as agricultural materials like fruit tree pruning, and trees and brush from agricultural land clearing.