WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Open burning season begins next week across the state, but depending on where you live, it could be illegal.

Most communities in Massachusetts allow open burning, which can be good for getting rid of tree branches that may have fallen from recent storms. Some cities have stricter regulations.

Residents have to get an open permit from their local fire department if burning is allowed that day. Communities that don’t allow open burning include Springfield, Chicopee, Holyoke, and West Springfield.

“It’s not supposed to be done in industrial, or commercial areas, so it’s going to be something you do on your property,” said Lieutenant Tony Spear of the West Springfield Fire Department. “Make sure you are thinking about safety, have a stretched hose line out, keep the fire at least 75 feet away from any dwelling, and monitor the weather conditions.”

Some other fire safety tips from the Ludlow Fire Department include:

Keep children and pets a safe distance away from the fire.

An adult should be present and actively tending to the fire until it is completely extinguished.

Never use gasoline, kerosene, or other flammable liquid as a fire starter.

Burn one small pile of material at a time and slowly add to it to ensure the fire does not get out of control.

Put the fire out if winds pick up or the weather changes. Most fires get out of control during sudden wind changes.

Keep fire extinguishing materials handy. Materials should include a water supply, shovels, and rakes.

If the fire gets out of control, call 911 right away.

Ludlow, Wilbraham, Easthampton, and Belchertown are some of the communities that allow open burning. From January 15th to May 1st, Massachusetts has open burning from 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

What can you burn?

You are allowed to burn:

Brush, cane, driftwood, and forestry debris (but not from commercial or industrial land clearing)

from commercial or industrial land clearing) Agricultural materials including fruit tree and bush prunings, raspberry stalks, and infected bee hives for disease control.

Trees and brush from agricultural land clearing

Fungus-infected elm wood, if no other acceptable means of disposal is available

You may not burn:

Leaves

Brush, trees, cane, or driftwood from commercial or industrial land clearing

land clearing Grass, hay, leaves, stumps or tires

Construction materials or demolition debris

Household trash

