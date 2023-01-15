CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Open burning season begins on Sunday across the state, but not everyone is allowed to participate.

Open burning season in Massachusetts runs from January 15 to May 1st, allowing you to burn natural materials in your yard. Permits to burn must be obtained through your local fire department and can be rescinded at any time due to changes in air quality and weather.

Burning must be done between 10 in the morning and four in the afternoon and must be at least 75 feet from all dwellings. Fire departments encourage you to stage the fire as close as possible to the source of the material.

You are allowed to burn brush, cane, driftwood, and forestry debris, as long as it is not from commercial or industrial land clearing, as well as agricultural materials like fruit tree pruning, and trees and brush from agricultural land clearing. You may not burn leaves, grass, hay, stumps, or tires, as well as construction materials or household trash.

There are also 22 communities where open burning is banned entirely, including Springfield, West Springfield, Chicopee, Warren, Granville, and Holyoke. The Southwick fire Department allows open burning, but due to the high winds that are forecast for Sunday, open burning can not take place on Sunday.