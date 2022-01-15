Open burning season in western Massachusetts begins Saturday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP ) – On one of the coldest days of winter this season, Saturday is the first day to apply for open burning permits in the Pioneer Valley.

Before you can actually begin burning make sure to get the necessary permits from your local fire department. Open burning permission only applies to debris on your property and no burning is allowed closer than 75-feet from any building.

Before you apply for the permit, check to see if there are any other guidelines in your community. In the Pioneer Valley open burning is illegal in city’s like Springfield, Holyoke, Chicopee and West Springfield.

Click here for more information on open burning safety in Massachusetts.