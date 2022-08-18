SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Community Caring Clinic hosted an open house at their Springfield location on Thursday afternoon.

The clinic provides various mental health, psychiatric, and substance use services. They offer their services to underserved communities, refugees, and other minority and non-minority communities. Many Massachusetts politicians attended the open house.

“This is an open house just to make the community, the dignitaries, the social agencies around us know about the services that we have and that we are providing for the community around us here in Springfield.” Mohamed Abdullahi, Executive Director of Community Caring Clinic

The Community Caring Clinic first began in 2019 over in Boston before expanding its services to Springfield in 2021.