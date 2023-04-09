SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – On this holy Sunday, the spirit of generosity was alive at Open Pantry Community Services for their annual Easter meal at the Springfield High School of Commerce.

This event is one of the largest community meals for the less fortunate in our area. Some people have been coming back year-after-year making this a beloved tradition in western Massachusetts.

The director of Open Pantry Community Services, Nicole Lussier told 22News that this food service has been happening every year for more than 27 years. “It means so much to the people who have nowhere else to go, they may be shut-in, they may be living in a homeless shelter, or just have no stable place to go.”

She also said that this event is only possible due to the donations they receive from the community every year. The organization serves meals every Christmas, Thanksgiving and Easter, delivering meals and serving dinners to those in need.