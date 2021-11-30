Operating Engineers Local 98 donates to 22News Toys for Tots campaign

(WWLP) – A donation from a local labor union will go a long way toward helping make the holidays more special for children here in western Massachusetts.

Operating Engineers Local 98 donated $1,500 Tuesday to the Toys for Tots campaign here at 22News. The local makes a lot of charitable contributions and their president explained why Toys for Tots is such a meaningful cause for them.

“We’re all people, we all grew up wanting to see those things under the Christmas tree. People work hard. Some have, some don’t, and we just want to give back to make sure everyone has as good a Christmas as possible.”

If you want to drop-off a new, unwrapped toy, or make a monetary donation, our Toys for Tots collection continues here at the 22News broadcast center through December 8.

