CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)– A recent report from the Opioid Task Force of Franklin County and the North Quabbin region finds that deaths from opioids were down in 2022.

The state set a grim record with an estimated 2,357 state residents dying from opioid-related overdoses in 2022, according to recent data from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

The data shows that the Franklin County and the North Quabbin region witnessed a 25% decline in fatalities in the same period from a record high in 2021. Berkshire County also saw a decline at 22.6% and Hampshire county at 15.9%.

Credit: Opioid Task Force of Franklin County and the North Quabbin Region

The Opioid Task force credits the decline to their Community Opportunity, Network, Navigation, Exploration, and Connection Team (CONNECT) program. Since its inception on July 1, 2021, the program has provided free, confidential resources and referrals for those who have experienced or witnessed an opioid overdose in the region.

CONNECT service areas include Greenfield, Montague, Deerfield, Athol, Erving, New Salem, Orange, Petersham, Phillipston, Royalston, Warwick, Wendell, Ashfield, Bernardston, Buckland, Charlemont, Colrain, Conway, Gill, Hawley, Heath, Leverett, Leyden, Monroe, Northfield, Rowe, Shelburne, Shutesbury, Sunderland, and Whately.

Between July 1, 2021, and May 31, 2023, CONNECT also distributed 1,745 kits of naloxone at no cost to law enforcement officials, and other first responders. This was made possible through the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department’s participation in the Massachusetts Bulk Purchasing Program, with federal grant funding.

This summer the program working to further reduce substance addictions and overdose deaths by launching a mobile outreach program that will travel to service areas to share education, access to naloxone, and treatment and recovery resources. Additionally, CONNECT is working to install public access naloxone containers and support Overdose Prevention and Narcan trainings, partnering with several community health organizations.