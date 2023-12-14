CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Data released by Massachusetts shows opioid-related overdose deaths have decreased slightly this year compared to last year in the state, but there are still disturbing trends.

The latest reports from Massachusetts Public Health Officials show that opioid abuse and overdoses are still a major problem, especially in rural areas.

Between October 1, 2022 and September 30, 2023, there were 2,323 confirmed and estimated opioid-related overdose deaths in the Bay State, 8 fewer than a year prior but still an extremely alarming figure.

The most rural communities in the Commonwealth had the highest opioid-related overdose death rate last year at 36.1 deaths per 100,000 residents. And while Opioid use numbers continue to be staggeringly high, especially in rural areas. Substance abuse in general is higher in rural areas.

According to the Rural Information Hub, rates of methamphetamine use were twice as high among adults aged 18 and older who live in non-metro areas and heavy alcohol use was also considerably higher in rural counties compared to urban ones. Substance abuse in rural areas is exacerbated for a variety of reasons, but one of them that Governor Healey is potentially looking to solve is that behavioral health and detoxification services are not nearly as readily available in rural communities

According to this most recent report from the state, not one overdose death has ever been reported at a sanctioned overdose prevention center, backing the idea for the need of them.