SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A local non-profit is raising money to help veterans in need of fuel assistance.

The “Warming Hearts” program by the United Way of Pioneer Valley (UWPV) has launched to collect donations to help veterans and surviving spouses with fuel assistance. To donate, visit www.uwpv.org/donate or mail a check to United Way of Pioneer Valley, 1441 Main St., Suite 147, Springfield, MA 01103.

“During these trying times of skyrocketing fuel costs, UWPV wants to provide for the men and women who served our country, who may just need a little help to get through the winter,” remarks Jason Newmark, chair of the UWPV board. “We are seeking support from the community to fund this program with a goal of $50,000 to tackle the hardships we know are out there. Our board of directors and staff are fully behind this initiative, and we encourage our neighbors to donate to Warming Hearts.”

The United Way of Pioneer Valley and local Veterans Service Organizations and other veterans’ groups, as well as the local utility companies to contact those who qualify for the program, and to streamline the application process.

Since 1921, United Way of Pioneer Valley has helped those in need in Hampden County, Granby, and South Hadley.