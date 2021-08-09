Organizations rally for removal of Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A coalition of community organizations gathered outside the Springfield Police Department Monday, to demand the removal of Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood.

Demonstrators believe Commissioner Clapprood has done an inadequate job at addressing ongoing racial bias issues within the department, as well as officers who use excessive force or who engage in racist invective on social media.

“We’re looking to galvanize the communities, make them aware of what we’re doing, why we’re doing it. It’s something that is really gaining ground, gaining traction, so we’re just looking to get the word out and actually have some action done in the city.” Tony Bass, Vice President of Massachusetts Senior Action Council

Several community organizations rallying to amplify their call for the removal of Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood citing racial bias. @WWLP22News pic.twitter.com/7aHw2FkdTR — Nick Aresco (@ArescoNick) August 9, 2021

Demonstrators also want to see reforms enacted to address systemic racism within the department.