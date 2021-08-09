Organizations rally for removal of Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A coalition of community organizations gathered outside the Springfield Police Department Monday, to demand the removal of Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood.
Demonstrators believe Commissioner Clapprood has done an inadequate job at addressing ongoing racial bias issues within the department, as well as officers who use excessive force or who engage in racist invective on social media.
Demonstrators also want to see reforms enacted to address systemic racism within the department. 22News Reporter Nick Aresco is coving this story and will have updated information live starting at 5 p.m.