CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Millions of Orthodox Christians across the world and many in our area will be celebrating Easter on Sunday.

Both Easter Sundays celebrate the resurrection of Christ and observe the Holy week leading up to Easter. However, the dates for these celebrations are different based on which calendar is used.

While Western Christians use the Gregorian Calendar created by Pope Gregory in 1582, Orthodox Christians use the Julian Calendar designed by Julius Caesar in 45 BC. Unlike Easter celebrated by Catholics and Protestants, Orthodox Easter always happens after the Jewish festival of Passover.

The actual celebrations of the two Easters are very similar, but there are some differences in traditions. In Eastern Orthodox Christianity, the preparations begin with Great Lent, 40 days of reflection and fasting, which starts on Clean Monday and ends on Lazarus Saturday.

The most important prayers are in the early hours of Easter Sunday when celebrations begin and there will be services across western Massachusetts like at St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Springfield later Sunday morning.