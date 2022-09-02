LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The celebration in Ludlow continued Friday evening for day two of Festa. Our Lady of Fatima Church is always busy Labor Day weekend for the annual festival which includes live music every night, along with dancing, food, and rides.

Many attended on Friday to kick off the holiday weekend and ring in the unofficial end to summer.

Chelsea Rodrigues of Ludlow told 22News, “I think the crowds are going to be bigger than they were last year. They have things set up a little different, but I think everyone is going to come and have a good time.”

Festa brings tens of thousands of people to the region every year to celebrate, and it will continue throughout the holiday weekend.