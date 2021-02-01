LEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Our latest winter storm brought heavy snow to the Berkshires. It made for snow covered roads in downtown Lee, but the plows were out trying to stay on top of the storm.



While snow is a pretty common sight in the Berkshires, not everyone cares for all the snow.

“It’s pretty but I’ve had enough snow for this winter… I like it at Christmas time but after that it can go away and I’d be happy,” said Laurie Mead of Lee.

And If you’re looking for a snow blower they still have some available in Lee.