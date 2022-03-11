SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – For a second year, the Greater Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce’s annual OUTLOOK Business and Legislative conference was held virtually Friday.

Springfield Regional Chamber outgoing President Nancy Creed outlined the economic recovery achievements that helped local residents and businesses bounce back from the pandemic. Other speakers discussed how the challenges forced them to think about how businesses can adapt to sudden change, and found new digital ways to conduct business.

Creed says keeping focused on regional priorities supported economic growth. “We prioritized, stabilizing our healthcare system, investing in our infrastructure, funding the workplace training programs we know work, propping up early childhood education and childcare, and supporting affordable housing for our workforce,” remarked Creed.

Congressman Richard Neal also spoke at the event, highlighting the financial assistance offered to residents and businesses through the American Rescue Plan, as well as plans to fund infrastructure projects in the state.

The keynote speaker was NPR White House correspondent, Asma Khalid. Other guest speakers were U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, Vice President for Government & Community Relations at Baystate Health Michael Knapik, and President & CEO of Baystate Health Mark Keroack.