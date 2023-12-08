SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – ‘Pedal Thru Youth’ led a massive initiative on Friday to donate toys to immigrant students at Emergence Academy in Springfield.

The U.S. Marines and law enforcement assisted Bob “The Bike Guy” Charland and his team in donating around 125 bicycles and 10,000 Lego sets to students.

22News spoke with Bob Charland and his team as they loaded up the donations before heading over to the school, “I just wanted to make a huge impact on these kids’ lives considering where they came from and where they’ve seen nothing positive about police and law enforcement and the military. I wanted to show them what the U.S. is all about.”

The students receiving these donations are relatively new arrivals to the U.S. with many coming from war-torn countries.