HOLYOKE, Mass (WWLP) – On Saturday, June 18th, the Greater Holyoke Chamber and Holyoke Farmers Market will distribute over 100 food boxes to Holyoke residents.

The Greater Holyoke Chamber has brought the Holyoke Farmers Market to Holyoke residents and the surrounding community for over ten years. Special COVID CDBG Funding was given by the City of Holyoke’s Office of Community Development to aid low-moderate income residents that are struggling from food insecurity.

A total of 52 small grocery boxes and 67 standard grocery boxes were purchased from Simo’s produce. The boxes contain cheese, butter, milk, fresh fruits and vegetables which will address food insecurities in Holyoke residents. They will also help families and individuals who are facing financial difficulties due to the nation’s rising food costs.

Residents of Lyman Terrace will receive the standard grocery boxes during a community event put on by Aida Gomez, Community Life Service Coordinator for Lyman Terrace. Gomez will be offering food demos and guiding residents to consume as well as cook with healthier alternatives. The Holyoke Farmers Market will distribute the small grocery boxes to anyone visiting the market that day. The market opens at 10:30 a.m. and runs until 3:00 p.m.

The Greater Holyoke Chamber and Holyoke Farmers Market encourages the community to visit the market and support local farmers.