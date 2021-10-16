Over 300 flags make up Veterans Park of Heroes

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Veterans Day is next month, and the West Springfield community is already honoring local veterans with its annual ‘Veterans Park of Heroes.’ Over 300 American flags now cover the West Springfield town common.

“This just reminds people that you know, there are people who fought for our country, to let us do this stuff like put these flags up. When you see the flags waving in the breeze, if it doesn’t touch you then something is wrong,” Jon Ladue from the West Springfield Lions Club said.

This annual event is meant to be a great reminder of the great sacrifices made by the men and women in uniform. Row upon row of flags are displayed, with a tag on each flag containing information about a veteran. On Saturday, people were already walking through the flags, reading the names, and sharing the stories of those who have given in many ways to serve the US. For some, it was a personal time to reflect.

“My brother was a marine. He was killed in the marines many years ago, and coming out here and just watching the young children dedicate their time and be a part of this, it shows honor to all of the veterans in the United States,” Kate Fredette, a volunteer from Smith & Wesson said.

The Lion’s Club will be offering college scholarships to children or grandchildren of Veterans who attend school in Hampden County, the funds coming from families, individuals, and companies sponsoring a flag to honor a veteran. The Veterans Park of Heroes will be on display from October 16 through November 14.