BOSTON (WWLP) – The Healey-Driscoll Administration announced that 13 community-based organizations were awarded $380,000 in grants to help support restorative justice programming.

According to a news release from the Healey-Driscoll Administration, the grants were awarded through the Commonwealth Restorative Justice Community Grant Program, which is a state-funded program administered by the Office of Grants and Research (OGR). OGR is a state agency that is part of the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security.

Nonprofit organizations were able to apply as a single entity, and 13 grants were awarded through a competitive application process for the Commonwealth Restorative Justice Community Grant Program. The 13 that were eligible were able to apply for up to $20,000, while two or more organizations could apply for a shared award of up to $40,000.

These grants represent the second time that funds were awarded through the Commonwealth Restorative Justice Community Grant Program.

The following organizations received FY24 Commonwealth Restorative Justice Grant Program funding:

Action for Boston Community Development, Boston- $34,921.70

beheard.world, Chelsea- $39,915.00

Brothers in Arms Men’s Support Circle, Lawrence- $39,999.51

Communities for Restorative Justice, Boston- $39,701.87

LightHouse Holyoke, Holyoke- $25,461.92

Maverick Landing Community Services, Boston- $20,000.00

Metropolitan Mediation Services – Brookline Center for Community Mental Health, Inc., Brookline- $40,000.00

MetroWest Mediation Services, Natick- $20,000.00

Mothers for Justice and Equality, Roxbury- $20,000.00

The Greater Framingham Community Church, Framingham- $20,000.00

The Mission Inc., Springfield- $20,000.00

THRIVE Communities of Massachusetts, via fiscal sponsor Community Teamwork, Inc., Lowell- $20,000.00

Tufts University, Boston- $40,000.00

“Restorative Justice practices can help those who have experienced harm and those who have caused it on their journeys toward healing and accountability. This grant program allows us to invest in community-based service providers as they deliver programming tailored to the needs of the communities they serve,” said Governor Maura Healey.

“To promote community safety, we must focus on community healing. This grant program prioritizes the needs of those most impacted by crime,” said Lt. Governor Kimberley Driscoll. “The Restorative Justice process can assist survivors of crime and impacted communities as they cope with trauma in the aftermath. It can also help those who have committed offenses as they work toward accountability and healing.”

“This grant program provides community-based organizations resources that will help strengthen their communities by promoting healing among victims of crime as well as those who have inflicted harm. This is an important part of our overall strategy to empowering communities and improving public safety in communities impacted by crime,” said Secretary of Public Safety and Security Terrence Reidy.

“Investing in community-based programming is central to our approach to enhancing public safety. Through the Commonwealth Restorative Justice Community Grant Program, we can support service providers best positioned to understand the needs of communities impacted by crime,” said OGR Executive Director Kevin Stanton. “The proven practices of these Restorative Justice programs are invaluable to those who have been harmed – and those who have inflicted harm – as they work to heal.”