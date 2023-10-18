SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A number of cities and towns will receive new federal grant money to improve road safety.

The Healey-Driscol Administration announced $5.4 million in new grant funding Tuesday night that will be distributed from the feds through the state to local police departments.

This money, which is part of the FY24 Municipal Road Safety Grant Program, will primarily be used by police departments to carry out proposals for traffic safety projects, like high visibility enforcement patrols, equipment to enhance road safety like digital speed signs, and public outreach campaigns to educate the public. This program utilizes funds awarded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

In Springfield, the money comes in addition to city-funded improvements made over the last year, and a comprehensive improvement plan funded directly by the federal government that will go into effect over the next few years.

The following municipal police departments were awarded:

Abington P.D.- $27,000.00

Easthampton P.D.- $30,000.00

Methuen P.D.- $48,387.88

Sherborn P.D.- $17,553.63

Acton P.D.- $40,000.00

Everett P.D.- $59,688.00

Milford P.D.- $39,985.00

Shrewsbury P.D.- $39,998.66

Adams P.D.- $17,995.90

Fairhaven P.D.- $21,210.40

Millis P.D.- $19,966.50

Shutesbury P.D.- $12,478.00

Agawam P.D.- $26,711.24

Fall River P.D.- $60,000.00

Milton P.D.- $39,744.00

Somerset P.D.- $29,960.18

Amesbury P.D.- $29,613.00

Falmouth P.D.- $39,950.00

Montgomery P.D.- $19,967.00

Somerville P.D.- $60,000.00

Amherst P.D.- $24,486.00

Fitchburg P.D.- $30,470.00

Nahant P.D.- $19,994.86

Southborough P.D.- $19,970.04

Andover P.D.- $12,000.00

Foxborough P.D.- $29,519.40

Needham P.D.- $33,000.38

Springfield P.D.- $60,000.00

Arlington P.D.- $34,966.02

Framingham P.D.- $59,867.70

New Bedford P.D.- $60,000.00

Sterling P.D.- $20,000.00

Ashburnham P.D.- $19,991.00

Gardner P.D.- $23,386.50

New Marlborough P.D.- $19,950.00

Stoneham P.D.- $40,000.00

Athol P.D.- $19,920.00

Georgetown P.D.- $20,000.00

Newburyport P.D.- $7,152.96

Stoughton P.D.- $29,836.00

Auburn P.D.- $18,886.98

Gill P.D.- $19,987.50

Newton P.D.- $59,999.91

Stow P.D.- $19,932.44

Ayer P.D.- $3,696.00

Gloucester P.D.- $40,000.00

Norfolk P.D.- $19,025.44

Sturbridge P.D.- $19,406.45

Barnstable P.D.- $60,000.00

Granby P.D.- $20,000.00

North Adams P.D.- $29,944.87

Sudbury P.D.- $30,000.00

Barre P.D.- $19,934.00

Groton P.D.- $19,407.12

North Andover P.D.- $39,983.50

Sunderland P.D.- $11,939.26

Belchertown P.D.- $29,997.00

Hadley P.D.- $19,998.50

North Brookfield P.D.- $19,946.00

Sutton P.D.- $10,434.28

Bellingham P.D.- $25,195.00

Hamilton P.D.- $15,864.85

Northampton P.D.- $39,195.75

Swampscott P.D.- $28,860.00

Belmont P.D.- $12,000.00

Hanson P.D.- $14,999.58

Northborough P.D.- $30,000.00

Swansea P.D.- $29,716.17

Berkley P.D.- $5,568.00

Harvard P.D.- $14,999.00

Northbridge P.D.- $27,412.25

Taunton P.D.- $39,800.00

Bernardston P.D.- $19,286.08

Harwich P.D.- $29,983.00

Northfield P.D.- $20,000.00

Topsfield P.D.- $19,840.00

Beverly P.D.- $59,965.00

Haverhill P.D.- $59,997.76

Norton P.D.- $2,150.00

Tyngsborough P.D.- $25,644.75

Billerica P.D.- $59,947.50

Holden P.D.- $29,920.00

Norwood P.D.- $25,047.00

Upton P.D.- $19,964.00

Boston P.D.- $23,400.00

Holliston P.D.- $29,884.14

Oakham P.D.- $4,800.00

Uxbridge P.D.- $24,701.25

Bourne P.D.- $34,609.37

Holyoke P.D.- $39,880.00

Oxford P.D.- $26,721.23

Wakefield P.D.- $39,995.71

Braintree P.D.- $39,951.00

Hopedale P.D.- $19,960.78

Paxton P.D.- $19,648.00

Walpole P.D.- $39,956.00

Bridgewater P.D.- $40,000.00

Hubbardston P.D.- $19,976.40

Pembroke P.D.- $29,944.50

Waltham P.D.- $59,990.00

Brockton P.D.- $60,000.00

Hudson P.D.- $39,704.75

Pittsfield P.D.- $59,979.25

Warwick P.D.- $6,933.00

Brookline P.D.- $19,399.00

Ipswich P.D.- $30,000.00

Plainfield P.D.- $13,060.08

Washington P.D.- $19,899.98

Burlington P.D.- $39,618.50

Lakeville P.D.- $19,639.45

Plainville P.D.- $19,974.45

Wayland P.D.- $8,280.00

Cambridge P.D.- $59,982.00

Lancaster P.D.- $19,979.00

Plympton P.D.- $19,175.95

Webster P.D.- $30,000.00

Canton P.D.- $39,302.93

Lawrence P.D.- $58,832.00

Princeton P.D.- $15,958.00

Wellesley P.D.- $10,417.00

Charlton P.D.- $30,000.00

Leicester P.D.- $19,868.30

Quincy P.D.- $60,000.00

Wellfleet P.D.- $19,992.50

Chelsea P.D.- $60,000.00

Leverett P.D.- $11,901.00

Randolph P.D.- $39,840.00

West Boylston P.D.- $10,479.00

Chester P.D.- $16,800.00

Lincoln P.D.- $19,549.53

Raynham P.D.- $29,968.00

West Brookfield P.D.- $18,740.20

Chicopee P.D.- $60,000.00

Longmeadow P.D.- $19,446.19

Reading P.D.- $4,880.00

West Springfield P.D.- $39,424.00

Cohasset P.D.- $19,970.00

Lowell P.D.- $60,000.00

Rehoboth P.D.- $25,200.00

West Tisbury P.D.- $19,842.72

Dalton P.D.- $19,980.13

Ludlow P.D.- $13,561.85

Revere P.D.- $17,904.99

Westborough P.D.- $24,133.25

Danvers P.D.- $26,288.00

Lynn P.D.- $59,955.73

Rockland P.D.- $26,567.12

Westfield P.D.- $59,748.50

Dartmouth P.D.- $39,974.88

Malden P.D.- $59,950.00

Russell P.D.- $19,967.00

Westford P.D.- $34,274.00

Dedham P.D.- $22,768.98

Mansfield P.D.- $17,022.75

Rutland P.D.- $19,891.84

Westminster P.D.- $16,268.72

Dennis P.D.- $28,738.40

Marblehead P.D.- $39,999.50

Salem P.D.- $32,249.30

Westport P.D.- $22,489.60

Dighton P.D.- $20,000.00

Marlborough P.D.- $59,840.00

Salisbury P.D.- $18,740.16

Westwood P.D.- $21,846.94

Douglas P.D.- $15,600.00

Medford P.D.- $60,000.00

Sandwich P.D.- $39,713.62

Weymouth P.D.- $60,000.00

Dudley P.D.- $19,999.74

Medway P.D.- $10,350.00

Saugus P.D.- $20,427.00

Wilbraham P.D.- $30,000.00

East Bridgewater P.D.- $29,998.80

Melrose P.D.- $18,893.00

Scituate P.D.- $29,883.00

Wilmington P.D.- $25,280.00

East Brookfield P.D.- $20,000.00

Mendon P.D.- $19,875.00

Seekonk P.D.- $19,697.70

Winthrop P.D.- $28,282.50

Eastham P.D.- $8,251.00

Merrimac P.D.- $19,348.00

Sharon P.D.- $30,000.00

Worcester P.D.- $59,772.68

Sheffield P.D.- $20,000.00

Yarmouth P.D.- $40,000.00

“Whether by vehicle, bicycle, or foot, everyone has the right to travel safely through our communities,” said Governor Maura Healey. “Through this program, we were able to award grants to every community that requested funding. The education, enforcement, and outreach initiatives supported through these grants will help ensure safer roads for all.”

“As a former mayor, I understand how important these grants are to ensuring safer streets in our neighborhoods,” said Lt. Governor Kimberley Driscoll. “Every community seeks to enhance the safety of their roadways, but each faces unique needs. This program provides cities and towns the flexibility to identify and invest in the traffic safety issues that are most pressing in their own communities.”

“Aggressive and dangerous driving is a threat to every road user. Providing local law enforcement agencies with the resources necessary to enforce traffic laws and educate members of their communities about distracted, impaired, and aggressive driving is vital to ensuring the public’s safety,” said Secretary of Public Safety and Security Terrence Reidy. “These grants allow towns and cities to approach traffic safety initiatives in ways that make the most sense for the community’s needs.”

“Tragically, the Covid-19 pandemic led to a secondary epidemic of increased traffic fatalities across the nation. As we work toward reducing the number of crashes on Massachusetts roads, it’s imperative that agencies involved in this mission have the resources they need to protect road users,” said OGR Executive Director Kevin Stanton. “The Municipal Road Safety Grant Program is designed to provide towns and cities with the flexibility to address their community’s needs along with the guidance and resources needed to ensure the success of traffic safety initiatives. This collaborative approach is key to improving the safety of our roadways.”