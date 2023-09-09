METHUEN, Mass. (WWLP) – MSPCA at Nevins Farm is waiving adoption fees for more than 500 mice this weekend.

These mice come from a big surrender of more than 500 mice from a single-family home in Essex County, according to a news release from MSCPA.

The adoptathon will be held on Saturday and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Nevins Farm.

“We have never seen a situation like this before,” said MSPCA-Angell Assistant Director of Adoption Centers and Programs, Bryn Rogers. “We are glad the original caregiver is getting assistance and are hopeful we never see something like this again.”

“We are also very grateful for the extremely quick support we received from other New England shelters, which decreased the number of mice in our care to a more manageable number,” Rogers added, noting that the Animal Rescue League of Boston, Dakin Humane Society, New Hampshire SPCA, Greater Androscoggin Humane Society, and Midcoast Humane took in some of the mice that were surrendered. Andover Animal Control also helped coordinate the surrender.

Photo courtesy of MSPCA-Angell

Photo courtesy of MSPCA-Angell

Photo courtesy of MSPCA-Angell

Photo courtesy of MSPCA-Angell

During the adoptathon, the usual $15 fee for mouse adoptions will be waived, and the Nevins Farm will also be giving out starter kits to the first 75 adopters who take home a mouse or a pair of mice. The kits are valued at $60 and will include a tank to house the mice, bedding, bottles, bowls, and huts.

“Now, we’re hoping we can do the impossible, find homes for 250 mice in just two days,” Rogers explained. “Our volunteers and staff have rightly started calling this the Mouse-apocalypse adoption event!”

Veterinarians at Nevins Farm also neutered more than two dozen of the male mice, which, is not standard practice, but allowed the organization to adopt mice out in pairs, which staff hope will help attract more adopters.