Over 9,000 food items donated to help feed the hungry across western Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Individuals and youth teams in the Pioneer Valley competed to help feed the hungry.

The competition was sponsored by Rachel’s Table and the food rescue program of the Jewish Federation of Western Massachusetts.

Over 160 young people from Amherst, Northampton, Springfield, Longmeadow, West Springfield and Westfield participated. The participants shopped together online, while on a Zoom call, using a virtual donation platform called OneDeeds.

OneDeeds is used to donate food to agencies serving the hungry and homeless.

During the event over 9,000 items were purchased, donated by 191 participants. The items will be shipped to the Providence Ministries, Amherst Survival Center, and the Franklin County Community Meals Program.

All purchases were fully sponsored by Taylor Street Dental, with support from the Harold Grinspoon Foundation, and individual donors.

“The Foodraiser went virtual because of the pandemic, but because of the pandemic, more people need food,” Rachel’s Table Director Jodi Falk said.

