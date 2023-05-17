(WWLP) – There are concerns over haddock supply after federal regulators put in place strict catching limits for the fish.

Haddock has become an increasingly important fish for east coast fishermen following the collapse of cod stock. But overfishing of haddock has led to the new regulations, cutting catch quotas by 80 percent.

Dwight Spalding, a worker at North Shore Seafood Company told 22News, they’ve already been impacted by this new regulation, but adds this isn’t uncommon, “We are finding already that we haven’t had haddock this week, we do have enough options to suffice if you need something else.”

They add there are other white fish you can get to replace haddock in the mean time, including halibut.