CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)– The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) paving work on Fuller Road from Memorial Drive (Route 33) to I-291 / the American Legion Memorial Bridge in Chicopee will begin on Monday, May 15.

The work will take place overnights from 7:00 p.m. until 5:30 a.m. from Monday evening, May 15 through Friday morning May 19.

Drivers should be prepared for delays as the traffic will be reduced to one lane alternating traffic, and possible stoppages. Additionally, people living nearby should expect to hear construction noise during those hours.

Police will be in place to direct traffic. The work is weather dependent and may extend into the following week if necessary.