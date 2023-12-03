AUBURN, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) will be conducting overnight bridge work on the I-90 bridge over Route 12 in Auburn.

According to MassDOT, the work will begin on Sunday and will continue through Thursday from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the next morning. During the work, the following detours will take place:

Sunday, December 3:

When driving on Route 12 northbound in the vicinity of the bridge, traffic will be detoured right onto Prospect Street and will need to follow the detour signs in place.

When driving on Route 12 southbound in the vicinity of the bridge, traffic will be detoured left onto Church Street and will need to follow the detour signs in place.

Monday, December 4 through Thursday, December 7 :

When the I-290 westbound off-ramp to I-90 (exit 12A) is closed, traffic will be directed to take exit 12B and follow the detour signs for Route 12 to access I-90 eastbound and westbound.

When driving on Route 12 northbound in the vicinity of the bridge, traffic will be detoured right onto Prospect Street and will need to follow the detour signs in place.

When driving on Route 12 southbound in the vicinity of the bridge, traffic will be detoured left onto Church Street and will need to follow the detour signs in place.

Drivers who are driving through the area should reduce speed use caution, and appropriate signage will be in place.