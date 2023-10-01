WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Sunday was the 11th Run Stanley 5K Race and the Westfield community came out and got active.

Run Stanley has grown into a fun yearly tradition for families and their pets. This 5K event includes the 5K trail run or walk, and a 5K K9 trail run or walk. People were also able to Stroll & Roll, which is a wheel friendly 1-mile walk through Stanley Park. There was also a Munchkin Run for children.

Vanessa Diana from the Run Stanley 5K committee says these kinds of 5K events help to improve the park. “We need these beautiful outdoor spaces to gather safely as a community for health, for nature connection, for intergenerational family memory making and all the things that make us love the park. So this is a way for us to give back to the park to appreciate it.”

The race will help to raise funds to benefit the care and upkeep of the Frank Stanley Beveridge Wildlife Sanctuary, Stanley Park and its accessible pathways. That way if anything happens to trails bridges those are expensive and if they go this event allows them to bring money together.

Depending on the year, this event brings in anywhere between $2,000 to 7,000. On Sunday, 186 people registered to help raise money for this good cause.