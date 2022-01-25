Page Blvd in Springfield traffic enforcement

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield and State Police are scheduled to enforce traffic violations on Page Boulevard in Springfield Tuesday afternoon.

According to a news release from the Springfield Police Department, the Traffic Unit along with the Massachusetts State Police will be conducting high visibility traffic enforcement between 3 and 7 p.m. on Page Blvd. Tuesday.

More than 70 driving citations were issued on Page Boulevard in Springfield during the last traffic enforcement on December 16, 2021. The majority of the tickets given out were for speeding or violations of the hands-free cell phone driving law.

Fines: