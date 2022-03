PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – A fiery scene on the Massachusetts turnpike Sunday morning, as local crews extinguished a flaming car on the side of the road.

Palmer Fire and Rescue tweeted out a video with a birds-eye view of the car engulfed in flames. The fire happened just before 10 a.m. Sunday on mile marker 61 on the Mass Pike.

At 09:56 this morning Palmer Fire was dispatched to the Massachusetts Turnpike mile marker 61 Westbound for the report of a motor vehicle fire. Engine 161 and Tanker 161 responded and quickly extinguished the fire. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/JTOzHXB5s1 — Palmer Fire-Rescue Dept. (@PalmerFireDept) March 27, 2022

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze quickly, and no injuries were reported.