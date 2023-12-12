PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – The roof of a vehicle that overturned on its side was removed to rescue the driver trapped inside.

According to the Palmer Fire Department, at around 4:03 a.m. Tuesday crews were called to Breckenridge Street on the Mass. Pike overpass for the report of a single-vehicle crash with a person trapped inside. Upon arrival, the rescue team found the driver pinned in the vehicle.

(Palmer Fire Department)

First responders worked to remove the roof and rescue the driver. The person was taken to the hospital by EMTs with the Palmer Ambulance Service. The condition of the driver has not been released at this time.