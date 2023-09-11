SOMERSET, VT. (WWLP) – A Palmer man was killed on Friday by a fallen tree while camping in Somerset.

At approximately 1:00 a.m. on Friday, the Vermont State Police were sent to an accident that occurred at a campsite along Somerset Road in Somerset, Vermont, according to the Vermont State Police. The call about the accident was from a woman names Kathryn Workman, who stated that her fiancé was seriously injured.

When the police arrived, they found 33-year-old Joshua Przybycien of Palmer dead under a fallen tree at the campsite.

According to detectives, the large tree had fallen onto Przybycien and his fiancé during the bad weather on Friday. This death is not being considered suspicious and there is no concern to the public.

This investigation is ongoing, and it is being asked that if anyone has information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Steven Gelder from the Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks at 802-388-4919.