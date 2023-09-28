PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – West Nile Virus (WNV) has been found in a sampling of mosquitos from the Town of Palmer.

The Palmer Board of Health released a statement on its website saying that the Massachusetts Department of Public Health detected WNV “in mosquitos collected from Palmer.” The statement did not say when or where the mosquitos had been collected, or if anyone in Palmer had been infected.

According to the statement, of 5,737 mosquito samples tested in 2022 only 95 were positive for WNV, and Palmer had no positive test in that year.

Health officials remind residents to use insect repellent, wear long pants, long-sleeved shirts, and socks when outside, especially during the peak mosquito hours between dusk and dawn.

To eliminate further risk, make sure screens on doors and windows are in good condition and drain any standing water around the home to prevent mosquitos from breeding.